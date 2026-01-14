Indian Overseas Bank up for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 36.18, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.51% in last one year as compared to a 10.95% jump in NIFTY and a 42.59% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36.18, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25754.85. The Sensex is at 83636.15, up 0.01%. Indian Overseas Bank has slipped around 2.14% in last one month.