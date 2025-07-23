Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 370.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.91% to Rs 249.80 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries rose 370.13% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.91% to Rs 249.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 193.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.249.80193.789.806.8120.846.3218.704.0314.012.98

