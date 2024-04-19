Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Roselabs Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:05 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.14 crore

Roselabs Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.140 0 1.140 0 OPM %-2.630 --14.910 - PBDT0-0.14 100 -0.13-0.53 75 PBT0-0.14 100 -0.13-0.53 75 NP02.46 -100 -0.132.02 PL

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

