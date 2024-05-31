Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mayukh Dealtrade consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Mayukh Dealtrade consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.32% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Mayukh Dealtrade rose 700.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.32% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.69% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.63% to Rs 3.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.990.79 25 3.552.21 61 OPM %66.6758.23 -54.3746.15 - PBDT0.650.46 41 1.921.02 88 PBT0.570.27 111 1.530.80 91 NP0.480.06 700 1.190.59 102

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2023 quarter

ONGC Petro Additions reports standalone net loss of Rs 700.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Indices end with minor losses post Union Budget announcement, Nifty closes below 21,700 level

Benchmarks end with minor losses after interim budget; Nifty settles below 21,700

Suumaya Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 829.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Response Informatics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dynacons Systems &amp; Solutions consolidated net profit rises 14.45% in the March 2024 quarter

GKB Ophthalmics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Arihant Foundations &amp; Housing consolidated net profit rises 4.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story