Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Ratnabhumi Developers rose 500.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.04% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.27% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.06 100 0.280.22 27 OPM %4325.004033.33 -5557.143154.55 - PBDT0.550.03 1733 0.75-0.09 LP PBT0.01-0.01 LP -0.04-0.22 82 NP0.180.03 500 0.260.23 13

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

