Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ratnabhumi Developers rose 500.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.04% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.27% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

