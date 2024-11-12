Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.78 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.85% to Rs 85.83 crore

Net Loss of Indian Terrain Fashions reported to Rs 21.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 38.85% to Rs 85.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 140.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.85.83140.36-4.407.50-7.705.99-12.410.78-21.78-8.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News