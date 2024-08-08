Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 44.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.72% to Rs 35.32 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 44.46% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.72% to Rs 35.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.35.3237.0722.0821.349.129.637.548.373.816.86

