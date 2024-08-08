Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 44.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 44.46% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.72% to Rs 35.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales35.3237.07 -5 OPM %22.0821.34 -PBDT9.129.63 -5 PBT7.548.37 -10 NP3.816.86 -44

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

