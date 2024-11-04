Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit rises 9.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.33% to Rs 37.68 croreNet profit of Indian Toners & Developers rose 9.98% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.33% to Rs 37.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales37.6839.80 -5 OPM %20.7821.56 -PBDT9.669.65 0 PBT8.338.33 0 NP5.515.01 10
