Maral Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.96 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 10.63% to Rs 271.04 crore

Net Loss of Maral Overseas reported to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 271.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 245.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales271.04245.00 11 OPM %2.725.05 -PBDT1.076.75 -84 PBT-7.34-1.85 -297 NP-6.96-2.29 -204

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

