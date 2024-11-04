Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit declines 3.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.25% to Rs 128.93 crore

Net profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa declined 3.17% to Rs 7.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.25% to Rs 128.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.128.93122.505.406.8310.7711.259.6510.097.347.58

