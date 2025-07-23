Crompton Greaves Consumer transitions to zero debt and net cash positive status

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals said that it has completed the repayment of the final tranche of its non-convertible debentures (NCD) with principal amounting to Rs 300 crore.

This payment would mark the full repayment of the total debt of Rs 2,125 crore undertaken for the acquisition of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, a 75% subsidiary.

The repayment effort has involved settling all five scheduled tranches, reinforcing the companys strategy to minimize debt and thereby significantly reduce interest costs.

Kaleeswaran Arunachalam, chief financial officer and head of strategy, said: With the repayment of this final tranche of NCDs of Rs 323 crore (principal + interest), we are pleased to announce that we have transitioned to a zero-debt position.

This significant milestone is a testament to the resilience and effectiveness of our business model and operational strategies, which have generated consistently strong cash flows year after year. As we move forward, we will continue to drive sharp capital allocation decisions, ensuring that we invest responsibly in initiatives that foster sustainable growth." Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is one of the leading consumer companies in India with a brand legacy of over 75 years. It is an independent company under professional management, operating in two business segments: lighting and electrical consumer durables. We market our products under the Crompton brand name in India and select export markets.