Aussie extends gains as US-Japan tariff deal sparks sentiment

The Australian dollar climbed to $0.676 on Wednesday, posting its fourth consecutive session of gains as positive trade developments boosted sentiment. A new 15% US tariff deal with Japan and progress in US-China negotiations lifted market confidence. Domestically, Westpacs Leading Index eased to 0.03% in June, pointing to softer momentum from weaker commodity prices and reduced work hours. Investors now await July PMI data for further clues on business conditions.

