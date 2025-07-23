Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aussie extends gains as US-Japan tariff deal sparks sentiment

Aussie extends gains as US-Japan tariff deal sparks sentiment

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
The Australian dollar climbed to $0.676 on Wednesday, posting its fourth consecutive session of gains as positive trade developments boosted sentiment. A new 15% US tariff deal with Japan and progress in US-China negotiations lifted market confidence. Domestically, Westpacs Leading Index eased to 0.03% in June, pointing to softer momentum from weaker commodity prices and reduced work hours. Investors now await July PMI data for further clues on business conditions.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

