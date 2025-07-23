Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dixon Tech gains as PAT doubles to Rs 280 cr in Q1 FY26

Dixon Tech gains as PAT doubles to Rs 280 cr in Q1 FY26

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dixon Technologies (India) rose 2.72% to Rs 16,550 after the company reported a 100.44% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 280.02 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 139.70 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

The sharp profit growth was driven by stellar performance in its Mobile & Other EMS Division.

Revenue from operations zoomed 95.08% year on year (YoY) to Rs 12,835.66 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 365.52 crore, registering a growth of 103.38% from the Rs 179.72 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA climbed 89% YoY to Rs 484 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin declined slightly to 3.8% in Q1 FY26, compared to 3.9% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

For Q1, the company's revenue from the Mobile & EMS division was at Rs 11,663 crore (up 124.63% YoY), Home Appliances revenue came in at Rs 313 crore (up 2.62% YoY), while Lighting Products revenue stood at Rs 188 crore (down 17.18% YoY).

However, revenue from the Consumer Electronics & Appliances division (LED TVs & Refrigerators) was at Rs 672 crore (down 21.4% YoY) during the period under review.

Dixon Technologies (India) is a design-led solutions provider engaged in manufacturing products across consumer durables, lighting, and mobile phone segments in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crompton Greaves Consumer transitions to zero debt and net cash positive status

Volumes soar at Oberoi Realty Ltd counter

India's urban population expected to almost double by 2050 to 951 million

Biocon edges higher after biologics arm launches autoimmune treatment drug Nepexto in Australia

Nifty above 25,100 level; auto shares jump

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story