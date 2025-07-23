Dixon Tech gains as PAT doubles to Rs 280 cr in Q1 FY26

Dixon Technologies (India) rose 2.72% to Rs 16,550 after the company reported a 100.44% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 280.02 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 139.70 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

The sharp profit growth was driven by stellar performance in its Mobile & Other EMS Division.

Revenue from operations zoomed 95.08% year on year (YoY) to Rs 12,835.66 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 365.52 crore, registering a growth of 103.38% from the Rs 179.72 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA climbed 89% YoY to Rs 484 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin declined slightly to 3.8% in Q1 FY26, compared to 3.9% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.