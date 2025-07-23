Dixon Tech gains as PAT doubles to Rs 280 cr in Q1 FY26

Dixon Technologies (India) rose 2.72% to Rs 16,550 after the company reported a 100.44% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 280.02 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 139.70 crore posted in Q1 FY25.The sharp profit growth was driven by stellar performance in its Mobile & Other EMS Division.
Revenue from operations zoomed 95.08% year on year (YoY) to Rs 12,835.66 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 365.52 crore, registering a growth of 103.38% from the Rs 179.72 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.
EBITDA climbed 89% YoY to Rs 484 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin declined slightly to 3.8% in Q1 FY26, compared to 3.9% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
For Q1, the company's revenue from the Mobile & EMS division was at Rs 11,663 crore (up 124.63% YoY), Home Appliances revenue came in at Rs 313 crore (up 2.62% YoY), while Lighting Products revenue stood at Rs 188 crore (down 17.18% YoY).
However, revenue from the Consumer Electronics & Appliances division (LED TVs & Refrigerators) was at Rs 672 crore (down 21.4% YoY) during the period under review.
Dixon Technologies (India) is a design-led solutions provider engaged in manufacturing products across consumer durables, lighting, and mobile phone segments in India.
