Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel receives order worth Rs 257.50 cr

RailTel receives order worth Rs 257.50 cr

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
From Bihar Education Project Council

RailTel Corporation of India has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for order worth Rs 257.50 crore from State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc). The order entails procurement, supply and installation of smart classrooms at government secondary and senior secondary schools.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

