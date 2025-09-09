Vice-Presidential election today; Radhakrishnan and Reddy in the fray

The election for the post of Vice President will be held today (9 September 2025), with NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan contesting against INDIA blocs candidate and former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy.

The Vice President is elected by an electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament through a system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote. Voting is conducted through secret ballot, and MPs are free to vote as per their choice without being bound by a party whip. Each vote carries equal value.

This year, the electorate consists of 781 MPs, with the majority mark fixed at 391. Polling will be held from 10 AM to 5 PM at the New Parliament Building, with counting scheduled to begin after 6 PM.