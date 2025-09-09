Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ArisInfra Solutions unveils Rs 200 crore luxury housing project in North Bengaluru

ArisInfra Solutions unveils Rs 200 crore luxury housing project in North Bengaluru

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
ArisInfra Solutions said that its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions, together with Vaishnavi Residences, has announced the proposed launch of Arsh Greens-an exclusive community of villa plots within the city limits of Bengaluru.

Vaishnavi Residences is an emerging real estate developer based in Bengaluru.

The 'Arsh Greens project spans 4 acres and is located in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. With a total development area of 206,000 square feet, the project is anticipated to have a gross development value (GDV) exceeding Rs 200 crore. The launch will be during this festive season starting from Dussera.

Arsh Greens comprises 77 exclusive plots on a well-planned rectangular parcel of land, designed to accommodate villas of 2,600-plus square feet with a 3 BHK configuration.

The company will manage the entire project lifecycle, including achieving financial closure for the project, execution, operations monitoring, sales, customer relationship management (CRM), collections, and unit handover. The project is fully compliant with all regulatory requirements, including RERA, and has achieved complete financial closure.

The construction is expected to be completed within 24 months to 30 months. The work is going on full swing at site, and the release orders for the plots are expected by end of October 2025.

ArisInfra Solutions is a B2B tech company that simplifies the procurement process for construction materials throughout India. It serves real estate and infrastructure developers. It provides a complete digital platform for sourcing materials such as cement, steel, aggregates, RMC, and more.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 45.38% to Rs 3.31 crore despite a 11.39% rise in revenue to Rs 212.08 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.75% to currently trade at Rs 159.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

