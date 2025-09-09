Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morepen Lab jumps after subsidiary inks JV with UAE firm

Morepen Lab jumps after subsidiary inks JV with UAE firm

Sep 09 2025
Morepen Laboratories rose 3.48% to Rs 50.81 after the company announced that its subsidiary, Morepen Medipath, has signed a joint venture agreement with UAE-based Bimedical FZE.

The proposed joint venture company, to be incorporated in India, will focus on manufacturing, trading and selling medical devices. Both partners will contribute equally in the share capital of the new entity, with Morepen Laboratories holding an indirect 30% stake through its subsidiary.

The company clarified that the joint venture will be treated as a related party but its promoters have no direct interest apart from their shareholding in Morepen Medipath.

Morepen Laboratories is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical and healthcare company delivering APIs, branded generics, medical devices, and consumer wellness products worldwide.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Morepen Laboratories declined 70.28% to Rs 10.75 crore while net sales declined 6.59% to Rs 425.24 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

