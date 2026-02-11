Indices edge higher; breadth positive

The domestic equity indices traded with marginal gains as investors engaged in mild profit booking while continuing to monitor the ongoing earnings season. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark.

Auto, consumer durables and FMCG shares advanced while realty, media and IT shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 69.51 points or 0.08% to 84,334.83. The Nifty 50 index rose 48.25 points or 0.19% to 25,983.40.

The broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.21% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.09%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,571 shares rose and 1,565 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 69.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,174.21 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 February 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Titan Company added 1.20% after the company reported a 60.84% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,684 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,047 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue increased 43.26% YoY to Rs 25,416 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 17,740 crore in Q3 FY25. Eicher Motors rallied 6.42% after the company reported a 21.36% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,420.61 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,170.5 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue rose 22.94% YoY to Rs 6,114.04 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 4,973.12 crore in the year-ago period.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India added 2.20% after the company reported an 11.72% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 140.17 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 125.46 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue increased 11.68% YoY to Rs 1,074.91 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 962.42 crore a year earlier. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.06% to 6.731 compared with previous session close of 6.727. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.4625 compared with its close of 90.5600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement rose 0.73% to Rs 157,947. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.22% to 96.65. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.34% to 4.133. In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2026 settlement rose 53 cents or 0.77% to $69.33 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia market advanced on Wednesday, continuing their rally even as China's consumer price index rose 0.2% in January from a year earlier, Chinas National Bureau of Statistics data showed Wednesday. Thats below the widely reported forecast of 0.4% increase, a sign of continued deflationary pressure in the absence of stronger stimulus.

In U.S, December retail sales report showed that consumer spending was flat, missing the 0.4% monthly gain that was widely expected. Overnight, the S&P 500 slipped on Tuesday as investors reacted to weaker-than-expected retail sales data and grew concerned about the threat artificial intelligence poses to the financial sector. The broad-based index lost 0.33% and ended at 6,941.81, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.59% and closed at 23,102.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.27 points, or 0.10%, posting a closing record of 50,188.14. Financial stocks also took a hit Tuesday after tech platform Altruist launched a new AI-powered tax planning tool. Shares of LPL Financial declined 8.3%, while shares of Charles Schwab dropped 7.4% and Morgan Stanley dipped more than 2%.