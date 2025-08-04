Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MCX climbs after Q1 profit soars 83% YoY

MCX climbs after Q1 profit soars 83% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Multi Commodity Exchange of India jumps 4.46% to Rs 7932.70 after the exchange operator reported a strong set of numbers for the first quarter of FY26.

On a consolidated basis, MCX's net profit for Q1FY26 came in at Rs 203.19 crore, marking an 83% year-on-year (YoY) rise from the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 50% over Q4FY25.

Income from operations jumped to Rs 373.21 crore, up 59% YoY and 28% QoQ.

The company reported a 53% jump in profit before tax (excluding associates) to Rs 256.91 crore. Including the associate loss of Rs 0.50 crore, profit before tax stood at Rs 256.41 crore, rising 85% YoY and 52% QoQ.

EBITDA stood at Rs 274.27 crore, up 81% YoY and 45% QoQ. EBITDA margin was at 68% in Q1 FY26 higher than 59% in Q4 FY25 and 60% in Q1 FY25.

Tax expenses also surged to Rs 53.22 crore, up 95% YoY and 62% QoQ.

Average Daily Turnover (ADT) increased 80% YoY to Rs 3,10,775 crore, driven by renewed participant interest and dynamic market environment.

Praveena Rai, managing director & CEO, MCX said, "We began this financial year on a positive note, demonstrating resilience, adaptability, and strategic focus amid a continuously evolving market environment. Weve also witnessed increased participation from institutional clients and hedgers, especially from the MSME sector and physical market players, with our awareness and product innovation efforts. We introduced new contracts including Electricity Futures, expanded the contracts in the bullion and agri segments, broadening the risk management spectrum for our stakeholders. We continue to work closely with our regulators and members to develop commodity derivative market, improve physical market linkages, and enhance transparency. We remain focused on continuously strengthening technology and risk frameworks, which are an imperative and will serve us well in times to come."

Meanwhile, MCX board approved stock split of 1:5 ratio, i.e. face value of Rs. 10 per share reduced to Rs. 2 per share fully paid up, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals as applicable, and approval of shareholders of the company.

MCX is India's first listed electronic exchange with pan India presence. MCX is Indias leading commodity derivatives exchange with a market share of about 98.80% in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in Q1 FY2025-26 (April 2025 June 2025).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Power, G.R.Infraprojects, NMDC, Federal Bank

Adani Ports records 8% YoY growth in July'25 cargo volumes

Delhivery soars as Q1 PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 91 cr

Sarda Energy rallies after Q1 profit surges 120% YoY

Baazar Style Retail gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 2 cr in Q1 FY26

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story