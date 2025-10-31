Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early trade. The Nifty traded a tad above the 25,900 level. PSU bank, realty and auto shares advanced, while metal, media and pharma stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 132.77 points or 0.16% to 84,537.23. The Nifty 50 index rose 39.65 points or 0.15% to 25,909.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.30% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.33%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,780 shares rose and 1,014 shares fell. A total of 162 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,077.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,469.34 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 October 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: ITC rose 1.17% after the company reported a 4.17% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,186.55 crore despite 1.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 21,255.86 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Swiggy rose 1.17%. The companys consolidated net loss widens to Rs 1,092 crore in Q2 FY26 from net loss of Rs 623 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 54.4% YoY to Rs 5,561 crore in Q2 FY26.

Meanwhile, the companys board is scheduled to meet on 7 November 2025 to consider and approve the raising of funds up to Rs 10,000 crore through public or private offerings, including one or more qualified institutional placements (QIPs) or other permitted modes Dabur India fell 1.78%. The company reported a 6.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 452.55 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 425 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales increase 5.4% YoY to Rs 452.55 crore in Q2 September 2025. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.14% to 6.582 from the previous close of 6.574.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6400 compared with its close of 88.6900 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement fell 0.25% to Rs 121,201. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02% to 99.52. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.17% to 4.104. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement rose 41 cents or 0.64 to $64.59 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets opened mostly higher on Friday as investors welcomed signs of easing tensions between Washington and Beijing following a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During their high-stakes discussions in South Korea on Thursday, both leaders reached a partial trade agreement, averting a potential escalation in their dispute over rare earth exports an issue that had threatened to reignite a full-blown trade war between the worlds two largest economies. Meanwhile, China's factory activity shrank for a seventh month in October, an official survey showed on Friday, keeping alive calls for further stimulus to boost domestic demand, with efforts to ship goods abroad merely exporting price wars. The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in October from 49.8 in September, a six-month low, the National Bureau of Statistics' survey showed on Friday. It remained below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction.

On Wall Street, however, major U.S. indexes slipped as investors digested mixed Big Tech earnings and the outcome of the TrumpXi talks. The S&P 500 fell 0.99% to 6,822.34, the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.57% to 23,581.14, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.23% to 47,522.12. As part of the agreement, the U.S. reduced tariffs on Chinese fentanyl-related imports to 10%, bringing overall tariffs on Chinese goods down to 47% from 57%. In return, Beijing pledged to curb fentanyl flows into the U.S. and increase purchases of American soybeans and other agricultural products. China also postponed new restrictions on rare earth exports by a year.