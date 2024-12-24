Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 2.46%

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 2.46% today to trade at Rs 1696.5. The BSE Realty index is up 0.35% to quote at 8401.5. The index is up 6.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 0.17% and Anant Raj Ltd added 0.11% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 39.36 % over last one year compared to the 10.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 4.36% over last one month compared to 6.98% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.7% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1219 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11302 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2068.15 on 18 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1109 on 28 Dec 2023.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

