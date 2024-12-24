Aurionpro Solutions gains 4% after acquiring Fenixys for Europe expansion

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions surged up to 4.17 per cent at Rs 1,803.95 a piece on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:58 AM IST
Shares of Aurionpro Solutions surged up to 4.17 per cent at Rs 1,803.95 a piece on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade. Aurionpro Solutions share price moved up on its entry into the European market through the acquisition of Fenixys.
 
The all-cash transaction is valued at €10 million and will grant Aurionpro a 100 per cent stake in Fenixys.  Headquartered in Paris, Fenixys is a consulting firm specializing in providing capital markets services to leading banks and financial institutions across Europe and the Middle East. It has offices in the United Kingdom, Denmark, and the Middle East
 
Aurionpro Solutions said that this acquisition strengthens its banking and fintech strategy to expand its footprint in Europe and the Middle East. 
 
“This acquisition is not just about expanding our offering portfolio and reach, but rather it is about synergistically merging our strengths—Fenixys’ extensive and deep domain expertise with Aurionpro’s strong IP-led offering— to offer a unique, global portfolio of solutions for the banking and capital markets industry,” said Ashish Rai, CEO of Aurionpro.
 
Financially, standalone revenue from operations for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25) stood at Rs 170.17 crore, marking a 28.68 per cent increase compared to Rs 132.25 crore in September 2023. 
 
Quarterly net profit rose significantly by 89.02 per cent to Rs 15.44 crore in September 2024, up from Rs 8.17 crore in the same period last year. Ebitda reached Rs 25.81 crore in September 2024, reflecting a 57.96 per cent growth from Rs 16.34 crore in September 2023.
 
Meanwhile, on the equities side, Aurionpro Solutions stock has outperformed the market, as in the last six months it has gained 27 per cent, while rising 63 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 1.4 per cent in the last six months and 10 per cent in a year. 

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 9,816.69 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 174.62 times and at an earning per share of Rs 9.92. 
 
At 9:36 AM; the shares of the company were up 2.67 per cent at Rs 1,777.95 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.13 per cent lower at 78,436.50 level. 
     
First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

