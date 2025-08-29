Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Dehradun

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Mohkampur, Dehradun.

The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Lemon Tree Resort, Mohkampur, Dehradun, will feature 98 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a lounge, a conference room, a swimming pool, a fitness center and other recreational facilities.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of managed & franchised business Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, We are delighted to further enhance our footprint in Uttarakhand, where we currently operate eight hotels and have eight more upcoming ones.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.