IndusInd Bank Ltd Falls 0.16%

IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 0.16% today to trade at Rs 745.55. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.16% to quote at 60018.05. The index is down 3.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 0.12% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 3.1 % over last one year compared to the 2.59% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost 7% over last one month compared to 3.56% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 1.81% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7437 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1498.7 on 19 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 605.4 on 12 Mar 2025.