Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early trade, mirroring positive global cues. Investors will kept a close eye on quarterly business updates, ongoing IPO activity. Nifty traded above 25,100 level.

Pharma, metal and oil & gas shares advanced while consumer durables and FMCG shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 192.56 points or 0.24% to 81,966.22. The Nifty 50 index added 54.80 points or 0.22% to 25,102.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.33% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.24%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,769 shares rose and 1,091 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 81.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 329.96 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 October 2025, provisional data showed. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.08% to 6.509 from the previous close of 6.503. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7625 compared with its close of 88.7550 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement fell 0.40% to Rs 122,718.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.13% to 98.72. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.24% to 4.124. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement declined 36 cents or 0.54% to $65.89 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Oswal Agro Mills declined 2.74% after the company announced that Narinder Kumar has resigned from the post of chief executive officer (CEO) & whole-time director of the company effective from 8 October 2025. IIFL Finance added 2.49% after the company announced the appointment of Girish Kousgi as the managing director (MD) & chief executive officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, IIFL Home Finance, effective from 30 October 2025, for a period of five years.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 0.38%. The company has bagged an order worth Rs 51.6 crore for the supply and installation of solar rooftop systems from a government body in Telangana. Global Markets: Asian market advanced on Thursday as investors doubled down on all things AI-related. South Korean markets are closed for a holiday. Japan's Nikkei index traded strong after data showed offshore funds bought a net 2.5 trillion yen ($16.40 billion) worth of Japanese shares in the week through 04 October 2025. Meanwhile, Beijing announced new restrictions on the export of rare earth minerals and equipment that have been a sticking point in trade talks with the United States.

In Hong Kong, shares of Hang Seng Bank skyrocketed nearly 30% after HSBC proposed to take it private, valuing the bank at more than 290 billion Hong Kong dollars ($37 billion). HSBC reportedly owns around 63% of Hang Seng Bank, pegging the deal value at HK$106 billion. HSBC has asked Hang Seng Banks board to put forward a privatization proposal to shareholders via a scheme of arrangement under Hong Kongs Companies Ordinance. Overnight, the broad index S&P 500 climbed 0.58% to close at 6,753.72, notching its eighth winning day of the last nine. Gains on the index were led by the information technology, utilities and industrials sectors, which notched fresh closing highs.