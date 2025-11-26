Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMS Pharmaceuticals' associate company receives USFDA approval for Ranitidine tablets

SMS Pharmaceuticals' associate company receives USFDA approval for Ranitidine tablets

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SMS Pharmaceuticals announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its associate company VKT Pharma's reformulated Ranitidine tablets in 150mg and 300mg strengths. This approval marks the re-entry of this important acid-reducing medication into the US market after a five-year absence.

The approval by the US FDA comes after extensive safety testing and manufacturing improvements that address previous concerns regarding the formation of NDMA impurity. It is expected to increase patient access to this important medication for patients who rely on it for various health conditions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Zydus Lifescience, United Breweries, Nelco, NCC, Refex Inds

GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for key indices

Sattva Sukun Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 6.45% in the September 2025 quarter

ATS Infrabuild Pvt standalone net profit rises 184.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 35.25% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story