Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth negative

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in early trade. Investor focus now shifts to upcoming IPO activity, and the RBIs monetary policy meeting scheduled later this week. The Nifty traded above the 26,200 level. Trading could remain volatile driven by the weekly expiry of NSE derivative contracts.

PSU Bank, oil & gas and pharma shares advanced while media, private bank and metal shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 138.74 points or 0.16% to 85,503.16. The Nifty 50 index fell 34.05 points or 0.13% to 26,139.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.16%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,335 shares rose and 1,566 shares fell. A total of 196 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,171.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,558.93 crore in the Indian equity market on 01 December 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Force Motors advanced 1.72% after the companys total sales climbed 52.94% to 2,883 units in November 2025 compared with 1,885 units sold in November 2024. Bharat Dyanmics rose 0.50%. The company has received orders worth Rs 2,462 crore from Indian Army. Majors orders received include ATGMs and SAM (Emergency Procurement).

Raymond Realty added 1.98% after the company launched premium project, Invictus by GS, BKC comprises 6 towers featuring limited edition 3 and 4 BHK ultra-luxury residences. The ultra-luxury project has an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,000 crore. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.28% to 6.46 as compared with the previous close of 6.528. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.7400 compared with its close of 89.5300 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.22% to Rs 1,27,593.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 99.45. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.22% to 4.088. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement declined 3 cents or 0.05% to $63.14 a barrel. Global Markets: Benchmark indexes in the broader Asia-Pacific region mostly rose Tuesday, breaking ranks with Wall Street which fell yesterday as crypto sell-off dented market sentiment. Shares of South Korean auto companies rose Tuesday after U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick confirmed that lower U.S. auto tariffs of 15% on South Korea would retrospectively come into effect, starting Nov. 1.

"We are also removing tariffs on airplane parts and will un-stack Koreas reciprocal rate to match Japan and the EU, Lutnick said, according to an X post by the U.S. Department of Commerce. South Koreas headline inflation in November rose 2.4% year on year, according to government data Tuesday. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food and energy, rose 2% from a year earlier. The latest figure is unchanged from Octobers inflation rate, supporting the case for the central bank to keep interest rates on hold. The Bank of Korea had kept rates unchanged at 2.5% for a fourth straight meeting last Thursday.