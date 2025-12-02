Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports records 14% YoY growth in Nov'25 cargo volumes

Adani Ports records 14% YoY growth in Nov'25 cargo volumes

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported handling 41 MMT of cargo in November 2025, marking a 14% year-on-year (YoY) increase, driven by strong growth in containers (20% YoY) and dry cargo (10% YoY).

During the same month, logistics rail volumes stood at 51,042 TEUs, down 5% YoY, while volumes under the general purpose wagon investment scheme (GPWIS) were recorded at 1.7 MMT, representing a 4% YoY decrease.

For the year-to-date (YTD) period ending 30 November 2025, APSEZ handled 325.4 MMT of cargo, reflecting an 11% YoY increase, again supported by growth in containers (21% YoY) and dry cargo (5% YoY).

Logistics rail volumes for the YTD period stood at 469,835 TEUs (up 13% YoY), while GPWIS volumes reached 14.3 MMT (up 1% YoY).

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest private port operator in India. APSEZ operates a portfolio of 15 domestic ports/terminals with an international presence at 4 global ports/terminals. Along with its port operations, it has its wide logistics network and offers various port-based marine services to its owned ports/terminals as well as other ports.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has reported a 29% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,120 crore on a 30% rise in revenue to Rs 9,167 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The counter shed 0.42% to Rs 1,523.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

