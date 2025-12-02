Adani Ports records 14% YoY growth in Nov'25 cargo volumes

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported handling 41 MMT of cargo in November 2025, marking a 14% year-on-year (YoY) increase, driven by strong growth in containers (20% YoY) and dry cargo (10% YoY).

During the same month, logistics rail volumes stood at 51,042 TEUs, down 5% YoY, while volumes under the general purpose wagon investment scheme (GPWIS) were recorded at 1.7 MMT, representing a 4% YoY decrease.

For the year-to-date (YTD) period ending 30 November 2025, APSEZ handled 325.4 MMT of cargo, reflecting an 11% YoY increase, again supported by growth in containers (21% YoY) and dry cargo (5% YoY).

Logistics rail volumes for the YTD period stood at 469,835 TEUs (up 13% YoY), while GPWIS volumes reached 14.3 MMT (up 1% YoY). Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest private port operator in India. APSEZ operates a portfolio of 15 domestic ports/terminals with an international presence at 4 global ports/terminals. Along with its port operations, it has its wide logistics network and offers various port-based marine services to its owned ports/terminals as well as other ports. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has reported a 29% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,120 crore on a 30% rise in revenue to Rs 9,167 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.