Bajaj Housing drops after block deal

Bajaj Housing Finance slid 7.32% to Rs 96.85 after a large block deal in early trade.

The company's promoter, Bajaj Finance, has likely offloaded about 2% of the equity in the transaction. Bajaj Finance currently owns 88.70% of the company, amounting to more than 739 crore shares.

The block is reported to have cleared at around Rs 95 a share, marking a 9.08% discount to the previous days NSE close of Rs 104.59.

The sale comes a day after Bajaj Finance disclosed plans to divest up to 2% of its stake through open-market transactions to help Bajaj Housing Finance meet minimum public shareholding norms. The promoter aims to sell as many as 16.66 crore shares between 2 December 2025 and 28 February 2026 or until the full planned amount is exhausted.

Bajaj Housing Finance is registered with National Housing Bank (NHB) as a non-deposit taking housing finance company and has been engaged in the business of mortgage lending since FY2018. It is subsidiary of Bajaj Finance and part of Bajaj group. It got listed on the exchanges in September 2024 through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Profit after tax increased by 18% YoY in Q2FY26 to Rs 643 crore. Net interest income increased by 34% YoY in Q2FY26 to Rs 956 crore. Assets under management grew by 24% YoY to Rs 1,26,749 crore as of 30 September 2025 from Rs 1,02,569 crore as of 30 September 2024.