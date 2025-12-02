Apollo Micro Systems receives industrial explosives and manufacturing license

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

From Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade

Apollo Micro Systems has been approved by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, for an industrial explosives and manufacturing license.

The license is obtained for manufacturing of equipments under categories of defence aircraft for unmanned helicopters activity which includes unmanned aerial systems.

The license is also granted under category of allied defence equipment for inertial navigation systems and radar equipments.

The license is valid for a period of 15 years and is a prerequisite for the present and upcoming manufacturing opportunities with Ministry of Defence (MoD).