Nifty slips below 26,100 level; PSU bank shares jump

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in morning trade amid NSEs F&O contract expiry. Investor focus now shifts to upcoming IPO activity, PMI data and the RBIs monetary policy meeting scheduled later this week. The Nifty traded below the 26,150 mark.

PSU Bank shares witnessed buying demand for three consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 347.35 points or 0.41% to 85,294.55. The Nifty 50 index fell 103.60 points or 0.40% to 26,072.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.32%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,441 shares rose and 2,165 shares fell. A total of 1216 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Indias IIP growth rate for the month of October 2025 is 0.4 percent, compared with 4.0 percent in the month of September 2025. The said decline is 14-month low indicating a sharp slowdown in the economy.

Indias current account deficit moderated to $12.3 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in Q2:2025-26 from $ 20.8 billion (2.2 per cent of GDP) in Q2:2024-25, the RBI said on Monday.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 0.85% to 8,608.65. The index rose 1.25% for three consecutive trading sessions.

Union Bank of India (up 2.44%), Bank of Baroda (up 2.13%), Canara Bank (up 1.84%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.64%), Bank of India (up 0.5%), UCO Bank (up 0.36%), Central Bank of India (up 0.31%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.23%) and State Bank of India (up 0.09%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight;

NMDC advanced 1.05% after the company reported an 11.09% rise in iron ore production in November 2025 to 5.01 million tonnes (MT), compared to 4.51 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

GHV Infra Projects declined 2.46%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 109 crore from GHV (India) for the execution of civil, MEP, and finishing work for the buildings in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

