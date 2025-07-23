Indices end higher on upbeat Asian cues; Nifty above 25,200 level

The domestic equity indices ended with strong gains today, with the Nifty closing above the 25,200 level. This positive performance was largely attributed to optimistic signals from Asian markets, which were buoyed by the newly announced US-Japan trade agreement. Auto and private bank stocks witnessed strong buying interest, while realty and media shares experienced a decline.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 539.83 points or 0.66% to 82,726.64. The Nifty 50 index added 159 points or 0.63% to 25,219.90.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.24% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.05%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,005 shares rose and 2,025 shares fell. A total of 167 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.20% to 10.52. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.06% to 6.313 from the previous close of 6.309. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.3950 compared with its close of 86.3800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement added 0.01% to Rs 100,340.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 97.18. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.53% to 4.359. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement lost 45 cents or 0.66% to $ 68.14 a barrel. Global Markets: European shares advanced on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump revived hopes for a trade deal with the EU following an agreement with Japan. Most Asian markets ended higher, with Nikkei leading the gains, after President Donald Trump announced the signing of a "massive trade deal with Japan. The deal includes reciprocal tariffs of 15% on the countrys exports to the U.S., with auto duties reportedly being lowered to that level as well.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reportedly said that he needed to examine the deal before commenting. Additionally, the news that Washington had reportedly achieved agreements with the Philippines and Indonesia encouraged investors, giving them hope that other nations may also reach arrangements to avoid the worst of the US president's levies. Equity markets have been rising in recent weeks on hope that countries will eventually sign trade deals with the US. This is despite the fact that there haven't been many agreements reached with Trump, despite the deadline of 01 August 2025. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other indexes eased off the day's highs, while the S&P 500 set another new high in the final minutes of trading Tuesday, as investors grinded through countless quarterly financial results.

According to media reports, the S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 7% increase in earnings on average for the second quarter, with technology heavyweights driving much of that gain. Meanwhile, U.S. trade policy remains a major point of uncertainty for investors and companies as Trump's self-imposed 01 August deadline for many countries to reach agreements with the White House approaches. On Tuesday, GM tumbled after the automaker reported a $1 billion hit from tariffs to its quarterly results, adding more fuel to investor concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's global trade policy. The recent rally in Wall Streets most valuable companies has been fueled by the optimism about heavy spending on artificial intelligence.

Following the mixed economic data released last week, reports suggest that the market has trimmed its expectations about interest-rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve at next week's policy meeting. The market now expects about a 60% chance of a reduction in rates at the September meeting. Stocks in Spotlight: Welspun Specialty Solutions (WSSL) declined 3.75% after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net profit of Rs 1.95 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 24.19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 201.32 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) rallied 3.10% after the companys standalone net profit rose by 10.70% to Rs 1,745.69 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,576.83 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total revenue from operations increased by 2.21% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,915.38 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Dixon Technologies (India) rose 2.74% after the company reported a 100.44% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 280.02 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 139.70 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 95.08% year on year (YoY) to Rs 12,835.66 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

United Breweries shed 0.98%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 5.95% to Rs 183.87 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 173.55 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 15.72% YoY to Rs 2,864.32 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Aditya Birla Real Estate slipped 5.43% after the firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.47 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 7.78 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income decreased 56.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 157.41 crore in Q1 FY26. Ideaforge Technology declined 7.98% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 23.5 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 85.17% YoY to Rs 12.78 crore during the quarter.