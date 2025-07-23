Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.60%

Nifty Realty index closed down 2.60% at 970.2 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lodha Developers Ltd fell 7.51%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd slipped 3.45% and Oberoi Realty Ltd dropped 3.10%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 9.00% over last one year compared to the 3.03% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 0.94% and Nifty Services Sector index added 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.63% to close at 25219.9 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.66% to close at 82726.64 today.

