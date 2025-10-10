Nifty tops 25,280 as FPI inflows, earnings optimism lift sentiment

Benchmark indices ended sharply higher, extending gains for the second straight session. Sentiment improved on the back of renewed foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows seen over the past three days, while optimism ahead of the quarterly earnings season further supported the rally. The Nifty closed above the 25,280 mark, with realty, PSU bank, and pharma stocks leading the gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 328.72 points or 0.40% to 82,500.82. The Nifty 50 index added 103.55 points or 0.41% to 25,285.35. In the two trading session, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 0.89% and 0.96%, respectively.

State Bank of India (up 2.16%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.72%) and HDFC Bank (up 0.38%) boosted the indices today.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.36% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.59%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,474 shares rose and 1,706 shares fell. A total of 170 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 0.17% to 10.10. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.02% to 6.522 from the previous close of 6.521. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.5050 compared with its close of 88.7050 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.78% to Rs 121,436. The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.08% to 99.32. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.94% to 4.113. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement shed 39 cents or 0.60% to $64.83 a barrel. Global Markets: Most European indices rose amid tentative signs that a peace deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump is taking hold in the Middle East. Most Asian stocks ended lower on Friday as declines on Wall Street lingered spoiled sentiment.

Meanwhile, shares of South Korean chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics hit record highs Friday, after a near-weeklong holiday, boosted by a series of artificial intelligence deals. The two companies are set to benefit from an OpenAI and Advanced Micro Devices deal that could see Sam Altmans company take a 10% stake in AMD. Shares of AMD rallied on the news and are up more than 40% so far this week. On Wall Street, major U.S. indices retreated as investors digested the ongoing government shutdown and took profits after recent record highs. The S&P 500 fell 0.28% to 6,735.11, the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.08% to 23,024.63, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 243.36 points, or 0.52%, to 46,358.42.

New Listing: Shares of WeWork India Management ended at Rs 624.75, representing a discount of 3.59% as compared with the issue price of Rs 648. The stock was listed at Rs 646.50, a slight 0.23% discount to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 649.45 and a low of 615. On the BSE, 4.54 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Stocks in Spotlight: The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 1.67% to 7,695.80. The index rallied 2.29% in the two consecutive trading sessions. UCO Bank rose 3.41%, followed by Punjab & Sind Bank up 2.99% and Indian Overseas Bank gaining 2.84%. Punjab National Bank advanced 2.29%, while State Bank of India added 2.22%. Central Bank of India moved up 2.04%, Bank of Maharashtra rose 1.87%, and Indian Bank gained 1.15%. Among other lenders, Union Bank of India was up 1.10%, Bank of Baroda edged higher by 0.97%, Canara Bank gained 0.94%, and Bank of India added 0.73%.

Tata Consultancy Services declined 1.10% after the IT major's consolidated net profit declined 5.37% to Rs 12,131 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 12,819 crore reported in Q1 FY26. The decline in profit came despite revenue growth, as the company invested heavily in strategic initiatives, AI infrastructure, talent, and partnerships to support long-term growth. However, revenue from operations grew by 3.72% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 65,799 crore, driven by broad-based growth across verticals and markets. Subex hit an upper limit of 10% after the company won a $6.62 million contract from a leading telecom operator in the Netherlands. The contract extends an existing partnership across routing, interconnect, OTT, SMS, direct carrier billing, and wholesale billing. Services will be fully managed from Subexs UK datacenter. The deal covers a six-year period, with an option to extend by two more years. Subex will deliver a single, converged platform for MVNO billing and wholesale partner settlement.

Tata Elxsi fell 2.98% after the company reported 32.52% decline in net profit to Rs 154.81 crore as revenue from operations fell by 3.87% to Rs 918.10 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25. 5paisa Capital tumbled 4.79% after the company reported a 56.71% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.48 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, compared to Rs 21.90 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income fell 23.35% YoY to Rs 77.30 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. SpiceJet jumped 5.65% after the budget carrier announced the addition of three new aircraft to its operational fleet, marking the beginning of a large-scale winter expansion plan.

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) rose 1.10% after the company secured two orders worth Rs 102.78 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL) under the RDSS scheme. M&B Engineering gained 3.52% after the company announced it has secured a domestic order worth Rs 98 crore for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building. JSW Steel shed 0.68%. The company recorded consolidated steel production of 7.90 million tonnes in Q2 FY26, up 17% compared to 6.77 million tonnes reported in Q2 FY25. Indian operations produced 7.66 million tonnes of steel in Q2 FY26, reflecting a 16% YoY increase.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings added 0.73% after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Germany-based NEURA Robotics GmbH to jointly develop robots and humanoids in India and other markets. Kolte-Patil Developers advanced 1.04% after the company announced that the company has acquired a land parcel of around 7.5 acres in Bhugaon, Pune, with an estimated saleable area of approximately 1.9 million square feet and a gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 1,400 crore. Rajesh Power Services added 1.10% after the company has signed multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Gujarat on the inaugural day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2025. The MoUs entail a cumulative investment of Rs 4,754 crore and are focused on the execution of turnkey infrastructure projects across the state. As part of the agreement, Ahmedabad-based RSPL will undertake large-scale conversion of overhead high-tension (HT) lines into underground cable networks in various regions of Gujarat.

IPO Update: Rubicon Research received bids for 3,88,30,560 shares as against 1,64,55,670 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Friday (10 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.36 times. Canara Robeco Asset Management Company received bids for 1,67,99,552 shares as against 3,48,98,051 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Friday (10 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.48 times. Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company received bids for 1,50,78,140 shares as against 16,67,15,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Friday (10 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.09 times.