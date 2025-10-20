Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 231.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.90% to Rs 103.99 crore

Net profit of Sejal Glass rose 231.82% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 68.90% to Rs 103.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

