Metro Brands consolidated net profit declines 2.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Metro Brands declined 2.67% to Rs 67.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 651.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 585.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.651.14585.4526.2226.44169.52156.6791.1294.2567.6969.55

