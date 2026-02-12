Indices trade in negative terrain; IT shares decline

IT stocks witnessed selling pressure for the second consecutive session after stronger-than-expected US jobs data further dampened hopes of a Fed rate cut. Sentiment was also weighed down by concerns over AI-led disruptions.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 304.29 points or 0.36% to 83,929.15. The Nifty 50 index fell 89.05 points or 0.34% to 25,866.35.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.59% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.63%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,597 shares rose and 2,047 shares fell. A total of 227 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
Hindustan Unilever(up 0.32%), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (up 0.69%), Coal India(down 0.01%), Lupin(up 0.26%), Indian Hotels Company(down 0.71%), Hindalco Industries(down 0.64%), Honasa Consumer(up 1.06%), Abbott India(down 0.65%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar(down 0.70%), Bharat Forge(down 0.60%), Biocon(up 1.89%), CRISIL(down 1.58%), Endurance Technologies(down 1.09%), Hindustan Aeronautics(down 0.71%), Indraprastha Gas(down 3.69%), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation(down 0.20%), Muthoot Finance(up 0.46%), Natco Pharma(up 0.79%), Petronet LNG(down 0.69%), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers(down 0.63%), SpiceJet(up 0.19%) and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (down 0.91%) will release their quarterly earnings today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index dropped 3.96% to 33,704. The index declined 5.65% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Coforge (down 5.04%), Infosys (down 4.72%), Mphasis (down 4.42%), LTIMindtree (down 4.36%) and Tech Mahindra (down 4.24%), Wipro (down 4.23%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 3.96%), Persistent Systems (down 3.96%), HCL Technologies (down 3.62%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (down 3.21%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
SJVN rallied 3.14% after the company reported a 50.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 224.38 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 149.03 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 61.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,081.97 crore during the quarter under review, up from Rs 670.99 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Elgi Equipments rose 2.72% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 95.2 crore in Q3 FY26, up 18.1% from Rs 80.6 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 18.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,003 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 848 crore in Q3 FY25.
