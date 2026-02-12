Mazda spurts as Q3 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Mazda zoomed 15.67% to Rs 245.10 after its standalone net profit jumped 17.52% to Rs 8.72 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 7.42 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 1.30% to Rs 47.39 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 46.78 crore in the same quarter last year.

Profit from operations before tax stood at Rs 11.29 crore in Q3 FY26, up 16.39%, compared with Rs 9.70 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from engineering division rose 2.52% YoY to Rs 40.14 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from food division decreased 4.98% YoY to Rs 7.24 crore.