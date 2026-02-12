Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazda spurts as Q3 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Mazda spurts as Q3 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Mazda zoomed 15.67% to Rs 245.10 after its standalone net profit jumped 17.52% to Rs 8.72 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 7.42 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 1.30% to Rs 47.39 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 46.78 crore in the same quarter last year.

Profit from operations before tax stood at Rs 11.29 crore in Q3 FY26, up 16.39%, compared with Rs 9.70 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from engineering division rose 2.52% YoY to Rs 40.14 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from food division decreased 4.98% YoY to Rs 7.24 crore.

Mazda is engaged in the business of manufacturing Engineering goods like Vacuum Products, Evaporators, Pollution Control Equipments and Manufacturing of Food Products like Food colour, Various Fruit Jams & Fruit mix Powders etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Slips as Strong Jobs Report Dims Hopes for Early Fed Rate Cuts

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Rebel Foods

Ceigall India rises after subsidiary secures Rs 2,160 crore NHAI project

Brigade Group lays foundation stone for WTC at Technopark Phase 1, Kazhakkottam

IRCON Intl Q3 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 100 cr

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story