GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for equities; Japanese stocks surge after pro-stimulus Sanae Takaichi becomes PM

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 5.50 points (or 0.02%) in early trade, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could start the session on a muted note today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,583.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 489.76 crore in the Indian equity market on 03 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had sold shares worth Rs 3,188.57 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets: Japanese markets surged on Monday even as their Asian counterparts traded mixed on Monday. Markets in China and South Korea were closed for holidays. The Nikkei 225 index, which the barometer index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), jumped over 4% to hit a record high Monday after the countrys ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected staunch conservative Sanae Takaichi as its new leader Saturday, positioning her to become the countrys first female prime minister. Given the governments economic policy of a high-pressure economy, Takaichi is likely to ask the Bank of Japan to maintain its accommodative monetary policy, media report said. They further said that she would be open to a 25-basis-point rate hike by the BOJ by January 2026.

Last Friday in the U.S., the three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 retreated from a record on Friday but held on to solid weekly gains despite a U.S. government shutdown dragging on for a third day, ticking up just 0.01% at 6,715.79. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.28% to settle at 22,780.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed, trading higher by 238.56 points, or 0.51%, to finish at 46,758.28. The Russell 2000 also popped 0.72% to close at 2,476.18. Domestic Market: The headline equity indices closed with modest gains on Friday, extending their winning run to a second session. Sentiment was buoyed by the Reserve Bank of Indias latest policy announcement and strength in global equities. The Nifty ended above the 24,890 level, supported by buying interest in metals, PSU banks and consumer durables.