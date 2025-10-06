Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea appoints Tejas Mehta as new CFO

Vodafone Idea appoints Tejas Mehta as new CFO

Image
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vodafone Idea has announced the appointment of Tejas Mehta as its new chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective 6 October 2025.

He succeeds Murthy GVAS, whose tenure as CFO ended at the close of business hours on 5 October 2025.

The decision was approved by the company's board of directors based on the recommendations of the audit committee and the nomination and remuneration committee.

Tejas Mehta, aged 49, joins Vodafone Idea from Mondel?"z India, where he served as the chief financial officer. A Chartered Accountant (Class of 1997), Mehta brings with him over 25 years of extensive experience across India and international markets, having led large P&Ls through phases of growth, transformation, and integration.

He began his career at Marico Industries before joining Mondel?"z India in 2002 as a Treasury Manager. Over the next two decades, he held several senior leadership roles across geographies, including Group Finance Controller in London, CFO for Thailand and Turkey, and Supply Chain Finance Lead for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, he returned to India to take on the CFO role at Mondel?"z India.

Throughout his career, Mehta has played a pivotal role in driving business growth amid challenging macroeconomic conditions marked by sectoral volatility and inflationary pressures. He has also led the development of regional Centres of Excellence, strengthened business processes, and championed global initiatives in functional excellence and talent development.

India's third-largest telecom operator, Vodafone Idea is backed by Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group. The company holds 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles, offering services across 2G, 4G and expanding 5G networks.

On a consolidated basis, Vodafone Idea's net loss stood at Rs 6,608.1 crore in Q1 FY26 higher than Rs 6,432.1 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 4.9% YoY to Rs 11,022.5 crore from Rs 10,508.3 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shares of Vodafone Idea shed 0.34% to Rs 8.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tanfac Industries commissions 2nd phase of 5,000 TPA solar grade DHF plant

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for equities; Japanese stocks surge after pro-stimulus Sanae Takaichi becomes PM

Stock Alert: Krystal Integrated Services, Avenue Supermarts, Ceigall India, Marico, Vodafone Idea

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod for Enhertu

HDFC Bank reports 9% growth in advances; 15% rise in deposits in Q2

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story