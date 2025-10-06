Vodafone Idea appoints Tejas Mehta as new CFO

Vodafone Idea has announced the appointment of Tejas Mehta as its new chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective 6 October 2025.

He succeeds Murthy GVAS, whose tenure as CFO ended at the close of business hours on 5 October 2025.

The decision was approved by the company's board of directors based on the recommendations of the audit committee and the nomination and remuneration committee.

Tejas Mehta, aged 49, joins Vodafone Idea from Mondel?"z India, where he served as the chief financial officer. A Chartered Accountant (Class of 1997), Mehta brings with him over 25 years of extensive experience across India and international markets, having led large P&Ls through phases of growth, transformation, and integration.

He began his career at Marico Industries before joining Mondel?"z India in 2002 as a Treasury Manager. Over the next two decades, he held several senior leadership roles across geographies, including Group Finance Controller in London, CFO for Thailand and Turkey, and Supply Chain Finance Lead for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, he returned to India to take on the CFO role at Mondel?"z India. Throughout his career, Mehta has played a pivotal role in driving business growth amid challenging macroeconomic conditions marked by sectoral volatility and inflationary pressures. He has also led the development of regional Centres of Excellence, strengthened business processes, and championed global initiatives in functional excellence and talent development.