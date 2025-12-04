Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovation, quality, design, sustainability and efficiency are key drivers of India's manufacturing competitiveness: Piyush Goyal

Innovation, quality, design, sustainability and efficiency are key drivers of India's manufacturing competitiveness: Piyush Goyal

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted the importance of innovation, quality, design, sustainability and efficiency as key drivers of Indias manufacturing competitiveness. While addressing the IndiaEdge event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in New Delhi, Goyal said that Indias manufacturing output has diversified into newer areas such as electronics, white goods, chemicals and petrochemicals. He added that as the country strengthens its presence in global markets, it must simultaneously remain open to competitive practices within the domestic economy. The Minister also emphasized the long-standing national focus on Swadeshi and self-reliance, noting their relevance in strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities. Goyal highlighted ongoing Government efforts to ease compliance, remove obsolete provisions and modernise legal frameworks, including the introduction of the four Labour Codes. He said that 23 States have framed corresponding rules and that the Codes will enhance formalisation, ensure minimum wages and strengthen social security and workplace safety.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RVNL secures Rs 145-cr traction power project from Southern Railway

Sasken Technologies Ltd Slides 18.87%

Vedanta Ltd Spurts 0.9%

Indices trade near flat line in early trade; breadth negative

INR battered as breach beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark stays

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story