Innovation, quality, design, sustainability and efficiency are key drivers of India's manufacturing competitiveness: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted the importance of innovation, quality, design, sustainability and efficiency as key drivers of Indias manufacturing competitiveness. While addressing the IndiaEdge event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in New Delhi, Goyal said that Indias manufacturing output has diversified into newer areas such as electronics, white goods, chemicals and petrochemicals. He added that as the country strengthens its presence in global markets, it must simultaneously remain open to competitive practices within the domestic economy. The Minister also emphasized the long-standing national focus on Swadeshi and self-reliance, noting their relevance in strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities. Goyal highlighted ongoing Government efforts to ease compliance, remove obsolete provisions and modernise legal frameworks, including the introduction of the four Labour Codes. He said that 23 States have framed corresponding rules and that the Codes will enhance formalisation, ensure minimum wages and strengthen social security and workplace safety.
