Spice Lounge acquires master franchise rights for Wing Zone in India

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Spice Lounge Food Works has secured the exclusive Master Franchise rights for Wing Zone, an internationally recognised quick service restaurant (QSR) brand renowned for its chicken-based offerings and flavour-forward menu innovation.

Wing Zone, established globally with a strong footprint across multiple international markets, is known for its signature sauces, bold flavours and premium-quality chicken products. With this acquisition, Spice Lounge Food works will lead the development, operations and nationwide expansion of Wing Zone in India.

The Company plans to introduce Wing Zone to consumers across India through a strategic mix of high-street outlets and cloud-kitchen formats, enabling strong accessibility and scalable growth.

As part of its initial rollout phase, the Company will launch India's first Wing Zone outlet in Koramangala, Bangalore, in January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

