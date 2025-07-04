Indices trade near flat line; media shares advance

The headline equity benchmarks continued to trade near the flatline with minor gains in the morning trade, as investors kept an eye on the US-India trade deal. The Nifty traded above the 25,400 level. Media shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 17.21 points or 0.02% to 83,256.68. The Nifty 50 index added 8.55 points or 0.03% to 25,413.85.

The broader market outperformed frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.47% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.35%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE 2,293 shares rose and 1,324 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.20% to 12.41. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index rose 0.58% to 1,760.25. The index advanced 2.03% in two consecutive trading sessions. Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 2.04%), Dish TV India (up 2%), D B Corp (up 0.98%), Tips Music (up 0.88%) and Nazara Technologies (up 0.63%) were the top gainers. On the other hand, Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.84%), Sun TV Network (down 0.66%) and PVR Inox (down 0.35%) turned lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Bajaj Finance (BFL) advanced 2.53% after the companys deposits jumped 15% to approximately Rs 72,100 crore as of 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 62,774 crore as of 30th June 2024.