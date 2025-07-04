Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade near flat line; media shares advance

Indices trade near flat line; media shares advance

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The headline equity benchmarks continued to trade near the flatline with minor gains in the morning trade, as investors kept an eye on the US-India trade deal. The Nifty traded above the 25,400 level. Media shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 17.21 points or 0.02% to 83,256.68. The Nifty 50 index added 8.55 points or 0.03% to 25,413.85.

The broader market outperformed frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.47% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.35%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE 2,293 shares rose and 1,324 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.20% to 12.41.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 0.58% to 1,760.25. The index advanced 2.03% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 2.04%), Dish TV India (up 2%), D B Corp (up 0.98%), Tips Music (up 0.88%) and Nazara Technologies (up 0.63%) were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.84%), Sun TV Network (down 0.66%) and PVR Inox (down 0.35%) turned lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bajaj Finance (BFL) advanced 2.53% after the companys deposits jumped 15% to approximately Rs 72,100 crore as of 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 62,774 crore as of 30th June 2024.

NBCC (India) rose 0.68%. The company announced that it has secured multiple orders aggregating to Rs 65.73 crore from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

S H Kelkar and Company added 0.98%. The company announced that Rohit Saraogi has tendered his resignation from the position of group chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company to pursue another career opportunity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Angel One's client base jumps 31% YoY in Q1 FY26

Nuvama drops after SEBI bans U.S.-based Jane Street from Indian market

Zaggle signs 3-year agreement with Apollo Health and subsidiaries

Bajaj Finance gains after deposits climb 15% YoY to Rs 72,100 cr in June'25

Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story