Zaggle signs 3-year agreement with Apollo Health and subsidiaries

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) has entered into a three-year agreement with Apollo Health and Lifestyle and its subsidiaries.

Under this agreement, Zaggle will provide its Zaggle Zoyer and Zaggle Save platformsfocused on employee expense management and benefitsto Apollo Health and Lifestyle and its subsidiaries.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.