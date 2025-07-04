Bajaj Finance gains after deposits climb 15% YoY to Rs 72,100 cr in June'25

Bajaj Finance (BFL) added 2.12% to Rs 930 after the company's deposits jumped 15% to approximately Rs 72,100 crore as of 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 62,774 crore as of 30th June 2024.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 25% to approximately Rs 4,41,400 crore as of 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 3,54,192 crore as of 30th June 2024. In Q1 FY26, AUM grew by approximately Rs 24,750 crore.

The companys new loan books grew 23% to 13.49 million in Q1 FY26 compared with 10.97 million in Q FY25.

The customer franchise as of 30th June 2025 stood at 106.51 million compared to 88.11 million as of 30th June 2024. In Q1 FY26, the customer franchise increased by 4.69 million.

Bajaj Finance (BFL) is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. It is a deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and credit company (NBFC-ICC). It is one of Indias leading and most diversified financial services companies. The company is mainly engaged in the business of lending. BFL has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SME, and commercial customers with a significant presence. The company reported 17.12% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,479.57 crore on 23.68% rise in total income to Rs 18,468.74 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.