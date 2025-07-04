Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance gains after deposits climb 15% YoY to Rs 72,100 cr in June'25

Bajaj Finance gains after deposits climb 15% YoY to Rs 72,100 cr in June'25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bajaj Finance (BFL) added 2.12% to Rs 930 after the company's deposits jumped 15% to approximately Rs 72,100 crore as of 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 62,774 crore as of 30th June 2024.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 25% to approximately Rs 4,41,400 crore as of 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 3,54,192 crore as of 30th June 2024. In Q1 FY26, AUM grew by approximately Rs 24,750 crore.

The companys new loan books grew 23% to 13.49 million in Q1 FY26 compared with 10.97 million in Q FY25.

The customer franchise as of 30th June 2025 stood at 106.51 million compared to 88.11 million as of 30th June 2024. In Q1 FY26, the customer franchise increased by 4.69 million.

Bajaj Finance (BFL) is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. It is a deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and credit company (NBFC-ICC). It is one of Indias leading and most diversified financial services companies. The company is mainly engaged in the business of lending. BFL has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SME, and commercial customers with a significant presence.

The company reported 17.12% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,479.57 crore on 23.68% rise in total income to Rs 18,468.74 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

NBCC (India) secures multiple orders worth Rs 66 crore

S H Kelkar CFO Rohit Saraogi resigns

UCO Bank's total advances jump 17% YoY in Q1

Dev IT secures Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story