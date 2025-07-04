Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvama drops after SEBI bans U.S.-based Jane Street from Indian market

Nuvama drops after SEBI bans U.S.-based Jane Street from Indian market

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nuvama Wealth Management fell 4.46% to Rs 7819.95 after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred U.S.-based proprietary trading firm Jane Street Group from accessing the Indian securities market.

Nuvama is Jane Street's local trading partner, raising concerns about potential business impact following the regulatory action.

According to SEBI's interim order, Jane Street and its affiliated entities are prohibited from buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in Indian securities, directly or indirectly. The regulator has also ordered the impounding of alleged illegal gains worth over Rs 4,843.57 crore. It stated that the firm used strategies to artificially influence the Nifty 50 index in order to benefit from large positions in index options.

SEBI further directed banks to block any debits from accounts held by Jane Street entities, whether individually or jointly, without prior approval.

Nuvama Wealth Management (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities) is one of the leading integrated wealth management companies in India. It offers an array of services to its clients through a comprehensive suite of wealth management, asset management & capital markets services.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 41.31% to Rs 255.41 crore while total income rose 21.48% to Rs 1,128.53 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zaggle signs 3-year agreement with Apollo Health and subsidiaries

Bajaj Finance gains after deposits climb 15% YoY to Rs 72,100 cr in June'25

Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

NBCC (India) secures multiple orders worth Rs 66 crore

S H Kelkar CFO Rohit Saraogi resigns

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story