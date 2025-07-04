Nuvama drops after SEBI bans U.S.-based Jane Street from Indian market

Nuvama Wealth Management fell 4.46% to Rs 7819.95 after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred U.S.-based proprietary trading firm Jane Street Group from accessing the Indian securities market.

Nuvama is Jane Street's local trading partner, raising concerns about potential business impact following the regulatory action.

According to SEBI's interim order, Jane Street and its affiliated entities are prohibited from buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in Indian securities, directly or indirectly. The regulator has also ordered the impounding of alleged illegal gains worth over Rs 4,843.57 crore. It stated that the firm used strategies to artificially influence the Nifty 50 index in order to benefit from large positions in index options.