Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 18.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.94% to Rs 11557.97 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto rose 18.10% to Rs 1941.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1644.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 11557.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10055.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

