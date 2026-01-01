Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade with minor gains; IT shares advance; VIX slides 1.82%

Indices trade with minor gains; IT shares advance; VIX slides 1.82%

Jan 01 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with small gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above 26,100 level. IT shares advanced after declining for previous six consecutive trading session.

At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 18.28 points or 0.02% to 85,238.88. The Nifty 50 index rose 17.90 points or 0.07% to 26,147.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.17%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,983 shares rose and 1,880 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.82% to 9.30. The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures were trading at 26,275, at a premium of 127.5 points as compared with the spot at 26,147.50.

The Nifty option chain for the 27 January 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 48.9 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 58.9 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index added 0.88% to 38,217.30. The index declined 3.21% in the previous six consecutive trading session.

Wipro (up 1.55%), HCL Technologies (up 1.28%), Infosys (up 1.21%), Mphasis (up 1.15%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.79%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.61%), Coforge (up 0.29%), LTIMindtree (up 0.17%) added.

On the other hand, Persistent Systems (down 0.19%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.12%), turned declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dr Reddys Laboratories fell 1.53%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dr. Reddys Laboratories SA, Switzerland, has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the USFDA for its Biologics License Application (BLA) for AVT03 (denosumab).

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) surged 7.56% after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 446.59 crore for December 2025, marking a 22.44% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 364.74 crore recorded in December 2024.

Jan 01 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

