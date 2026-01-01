HUDCO's loan sanctions rise 51% YoY to Rs 1.39 lakh crore in 9M FY26

Housing & Urban Development Corporation said that it has achieved loan sanctions of Rs 1,39,151.92 crore in 9M FY26, which is higher by 51% as compared with the figure of Rs 92,151 crore recorded in 9M FY25.

Loan disbursements for nine-months period ended 31st December 2025 amounted to Rs 41,346.70 crore, up 30% YoY.

For Q3 FY 2025-26, loan sanctions and loan disbursements were Rs 46,167.32 crore and Rs 15,508.25 crore, respectively.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is primarily engaged in the business of financing housing and urban development activities in the country.

The company had recorded 3.08% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 709.83 crore on a 27.85% increase in revenue to Rs 3,219.03 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.