Indices trade with minor gains; media shares outperforms; VIX slumps 3.50%

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in the afternoon trade amid strong global cues and continuing foreign inflows.

The Nifty traded below the 25,900 level. Media, auto and metal shares advanced while pharma, PSU bank and FMCG shares declined.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 260.95 points or 0.30% to 84,323.41. The Nifty 50 index rose 72.60 points or 0.26% to 25,934.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.54%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,606 shares rose and 1,490 shares fell. A total of 198 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 3.50% to 11.76. Gainers & Losers: Eternal (up 5.73%), Tata Steel (up 2.81%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.46%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.90%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.70%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Shriram Finance (down 1.52%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.49%), Dr. Reddys Laboratories (down 1.36%), Tata Consumer Products (down 1.14%) and Asian Paints (down 0.98%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: NRB Bearings jumped 4.44% after the company's consolidated net profit increased 34.17% to Rs 28.62 crore on 17.73% rise in net sales to Rs 327.92 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 1.27% after the company said its transportation infrastructure vertical has secured a road development contract in Dubai, UAE. Gravita India advanced 1.21% after the company announced the signing of a binding term sheet for the proposed acquisition of equity stake upto 100% in Rasthriya Metal Industries (RMIL) by way of a share purchase agreement (SPA). Texmaco Rail & Engineering slipped 2.31% after the company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Global Markets: European markets opened mixed on Tuesday as investors brace for a flurry of corporate earnings.

Asian markets traded higher as Japans Nikkei 225 continued its post-election rally and reached new highs. The Japanese market continues to ride the "Takaichi trade in the wake of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis landslide victory in the Lower House. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 rose on Monday, boosted by technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached new heights as investors awaited critical economic data and another batch of earnings reports. The broad-based index advanced for a second straight day, rising 0.47% and ending at 6,964.82. The blue-chip Dow eked out a 20.20-point gain, or 0.04%, and settled at 50,135.87. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.9%, closing at 23,238.67.